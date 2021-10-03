Kvartalnov – about Voronkov’s fight: Dimka played the game, did everything right

Ak Bars head coach Dmitry Kvartalnov commented on the results of the match with Salavat Yulaev (2: 0), as well as the fight involving Dmitry Voronkov and Evgeny Lisovets.

“Nice, double-edged game. We are glad that we didn’t miss it, we played great in the minority. Galimov scored a good goal, Sasha has already put an end to it. A hard, working game. Salavat created a lot of trouble for us, and Bobkov gave us a chance to win.

Was I surprised at the video review of the moment with deletion? We were warned before the season that such things could happen. The judges are doing their job. But this blow … In our country Tarasov, unfortunately, could not continue the match. Unfortunately, they did not look. In another episode, they conferred and decided to watch, but here they did not even confer. No, this is not a coaching request, this is them. The most important thing is that he swooped down there with his back, such a feeling. But the judges warned: even if there is no removal, there will be 2 minutes. That is, they give 5 minutes, and the viewing is in progress, it is impossible to cancel at all, it will be at least 2 minutes. But we were warned.

You can watch the video on the official website of the KHL. The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC.

Voronkov didn’t seem to want to fight Lisovets? What, it was necessary to fight him? No, there was no internal attitude to be calmer. There, outside the gate, he played harder, and he started on him … Well, Dimka played the game, at first he did not want to fight, but then it happened. He did everything right, everything was right, ”Lev Lukin, the correspondent of“ Championship ”, reports Kvartalnov’s words.