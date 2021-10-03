Kylie Jenner continues to provoke rumors of a reunion with Travis Scott. Let’s tell!

“Even after breaking up, they always spent a lot of time together.”





Legion-Media

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner











Last weekend, the 23-year-old reality TV star took to Miami to have fun at the party of ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, who celebrated his 29th birthday. Celebrities, we recall, are raising their 3-year-old daughter Stormi together, but they have not been a couple for a long time. All weekend they were inseparable, and at the noisy celebration they behaved like real lovers.

Kylie and Travis were then spotted at the airport as they boarded Jenner’s private jet. The star bought a private jet last year, shelling out $ 70 million. In a photo released by the Daily Mail, Kylie is trying to go unnoticed in a black tracksuit, but she is given a manicure and a crocodile bag from Hermes for 80 thousand dollars.

People magazine insiders noted that it is too early to talk about the resumption of the romance: “Even after breaking up, they always spent a lot of time together. They do a great job of parenting and love to hang out … After the breakup, they did not meet with anyone else, so it seemed possible that they would be together again. “