Kylie Jenner found out the gender of the child

Not so long ago, Kylie Jenner officially confirmed that she and Travis Scott will become parents for the second time. And while the star is enjoying his position with might and main, fans are wondering who exactly will be born to the couple.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Photo: @kyliejenner)

A source close to the parents-to-be told PEOPLE that they already know the gender of the baby. However, the 24-year-old billionaire wants to keep it a secret for now. “There are several months left before meeting the baby, she is already a little tired, but Travis helps her with everything,” said the insider.

The source revealed that the couple traveled to Texas with their daughter Stormy last weekend to visit the rapper’s parents. “They spent the weekend in Houston with the Travis family. They often visit them, Kylie loves to be with his family, “- said the insider. “Everyone is very happy with the new child. They want to make Stormi’s childhood special so that she doesn’t feel like an unnecessary child later, ”he added.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with daughter Stormy (Photo: Craig Barritt / Getty Images for The New School)

As a reminder, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunited in May of this year after a long breakup. As reported by the TMZ portal, Kylie and Travis were in an open relationship, which means that each of them continued to meet with other people in parallel. Together they are raising daughter Stormi, who turned 3 in February!