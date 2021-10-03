Lamsa – on the replacement of Platt and Kartaev, the link of legionnaires and defeats from outsiders

Head coach of Salavat Yulaev Tomi Lamsa commented on the defeat to Siberia (1: 3) in the KHL regular championship match.

– Today was a game with a very difficult opponent. The team defended well. We imagined how the opponent would act, Siberia defended solidly and waited for our stupid mistakes. The opponent deserved a victory and two points. We weren’t ready for the game mentally, only 50 percent. The puck was jumping, we didn’t score at the right moments.

– Why does Salavat lose to outsiders?

– We need to play easier in such matches. They five of them stand in front of the goal, it is difficult to make a decisive throw.

– Do you want to give a chance to young players in the fourth line? Kartaev did not make a single shot, he retired in a foreign zone. Platt also played in the last match.

– We need to think about it.

– According to statistics, the legionnaires played almost nine minutes in the second and third, this is half of the period. Do you see the problem of last season?

– There are several reasons for this game. There was no reverse movement to attack and defense. Some links cooled down, the team played a lot in the majority. Therefore, the playing time was distributed this way.

– You said that you will have a plan B in terms of the legionnaires’ playing time. But why is it still not there?

“Today is the first time in the whole season when the first team played so much,” the Gorobzor.Ru correspondent reports Lamsa.

