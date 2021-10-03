Lazio after the victory over Lokomotiv lost to Bologna in Serie A

Today, October 3, Bologna met with Lazio. The 7th round match of the Italian Serie A was held at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium (Bologna, Italy) and ended with a crushing victory for the hosts with a score of 3: 0. The game was served by a referee team led by Davide Massa.

Bologna opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the match. Quick goal scored Musa Barrow… Already in the 17th minute, the hosts doubled their advantage on the scoreboard, this time Arthur Teate… Then “Bologna” sat on the defensive and tried to catch “Lazio” on a counterattack. They managed to do it in the 68th minute – the third goal of the hosts scored Aaron Hickey… At the 76th minute, the Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi got a red card. The Roman team was unable to turn the tide of the game in the minority. The final whistle of the referee recorded a sensational victory for Bologna.

Thus, Lazio scored 11 points in 7 Serie A matches and is 7th in the Italian championship standings. On account of “Bologna” also 11 points, the team occupies the 9th place in the Serie A.

Let us remind you that this week Lazio beat Moscow Lokomotiv (2: 0) in the match of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Europa League.