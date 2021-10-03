Leave Dalaloyan alone: ​​he is right, and Viner insulted the whole country

– How did they react to the fact that Dina Averina was handed BMW X5 – on a par with the Olympic champions, and Arina, who took fourth place, was given BMW X3?

Dalaloyan – Olympic champion, 2018 world champion in individual all-around. But medals are not the main thing. Most importantly, Arthur is a hero. Everyone is aware of this story: in April he tore an Achilles, they took six months to recover, but the gymnast managed not only to recover, but also to get in shape for the Games in Tokyo. Of course, our guys in the team all-around would have fought for medals without Arthur, but for the victory – only with him. And in the end we won!

– Of course, all of this caused a stormy … Okay, I will not speak for everyone. I will speak for myself. My first reaction is a slight misunderstanding. On the one hand, the girls deserved what they got. On the other hand, this is not entirely fair in relation to those athletes who, for some reason – due to bad luck, injury or controversial refereeing – did not get into the prize-winners at the Olympics, but remained unnoticed. Unlike the Averins.

Further, Arthur expressed the unpopular idea that there was no conspiracy against Russia: it is a shame for the girls, but this is the decision of the judges.

Quite a balanced position of a professional who is entitled to his opinion. True, as it turned out, some believe that not everyone in the country has this right.

Madness began: Dalaloyan’s words began to be interpreted and commented on by all and sundry. To begin with, this was done by fellow journalists. Here is the headline: “Dalaloyan was outraged by the Averins’ awards!” It is clear that clicks are above all else, but even children realize that “slight misunderstanding” and “indignation” are at opposite poles of the emotional spectrum. How can you juggle words like that?

Further – comments. On any occasion, it is customary for us to call deputies, who often have one opinion on everyone, and sometimes they act on the principle “I have not read, but I condemn”. Look at the words of Arthur again, he also says that they did not quite rightly treated those who “did not get into the prize-winners, but remained unnoticed.” That is, this is not a pebble in the garden of Dina, who became the second, but Arina, who took the fourth place. She was supposed to hedge her sister, but, frankly, she failed the performance. At the same time, she was handed an expensive car.

And here are the parliamentary comments.

Svetlana Zhurova: “It is strange that a colleague-athlete reacted so. I don’t know, maybe he wasn’t in the mood. For me it was a person who cannot say so – he surprised me. ”

Then Zhurova says that she communicated with synchronized swimmers, where the substitute does not receive a medal (this state of affairs, by the way, not only in synchronized swimming, also, for example, in fencing). And declares that it is unfair. But the same conclusion, if desired, can be drawn from the words of Dalaloyan.

“There are moments – you can compensate such people for their work, if there is an opportunity. Since there was an opportunity to reward Dina in this way, it means that there is nothing to discuss here. This is normal, and I absolutely agree with this decision, “Gazeta.ru quotes Zhurova.

But Dalaloyan was talking about Arina. Why was she awarded bypassing the rules, and why 16 (!) Russian athletes who took fourth place with the award were bypassed. Only because of the scandal with the refereeing, but this is unfair and Arthur is talking about it.

Irina Rodnina calls the words of the gymnast bad form, and Dmitry Svishchev believes that it is incorrect to comment on the decisions of the Olympians Support Fund. From the words of the latter, one can understand what Dean means. I have not read it, but I condemn it.

But Svishchev at least knows that the decision is made by the Olympians Support Fund. According to Rodnina, the president of the country is doing this (does he have any other concerns?). Irina Viner-Usmanova thinks the same way, who believes that she can not choose expressions. Her comment to Sport24 is far beyond good and evil: “There are too many idiots in Russia. I do not want to comment on the speech of one of them. If the president thinks that giving Dina Averina a car is fair, then why would anyone argue with that?

Again the mention of the country’s president, again Dina, not Arina. But this is not the main thing. The man casually insults not only Arthur, but the whole country in which there are “too many idiots”. And he also believes that he has the right to impose Asianism on us. This is what the president of the country says in Turkmenistan, and everyone writes it down. And the one who records poorly digs channels. In our country, we are a democratic country in which every person in the correct form, as Dalaloyan did, can express his opinion even if it does not coincide with the position of the first person of the state.

Or I’m wrong?