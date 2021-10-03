Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, Bradley Cooper, Maria Sharapova, Brad Pitt and others at the final match of the US Open 2021

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper

Today, everyone is discussing not only the guests and the results of the MTV Video Music Awards 2021, but also the final match of the US Open, which was won by Russian Daniil Medvedev, having deprived his opponent Novak Djokovic of the Grand Slam.

Many celebrities watched the tense game between Medvedev and Djokovic: Leonardo DiCaprio with his beloved Camila Morrone, Maria Sharapova, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Lupita Nyong’o, Kate Hudson, Rami Malek and more were seen in the stands.

Many of the above stars love not only watching the athletes on the court, but also taking tennis lessons themselves. So, regularly with a racket in hand, you can meet Cooper and Malek.

As for Daniil Medvedev (interesting facts about the winner of the US Open 2021 can be read here), he became the third Russian in history to achieve such success – after Kafelnikov and Safin.



Maria Sharapova (center)



Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone



Rami Malek



Kate Hudson with a friend and Gail King



Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes



Lupita Nyong’o (right)



Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller



Isabelle Huppert



Paul Wesley



Julianne Margulies



Alec Baldwin



Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Joseph Mazzello and Rami Malek