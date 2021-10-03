Leonardo DiCaprio will allocate $ 43 million for the restoration of the Galapagos Islands :: Life :: RBC Style

Leonardo DiCaprio promised to allocate $ 43 million for large-scale operations aimed at preserving the nature of the Galapagos archipelago and other islands of the Western Pacific Ocean in Latin America

The Hollywood actor and eco-activist decided to take part in an environmental campaign with a team of environmentalists from the Re: wild company. The organization, founded in 2021 by a group of environmental scientists in collaboration with DiCaprio, plans to rehabilitate the entire Galapagos Islands, as well as neighboring Pacific archipelagos.

The sum of $ 43 million will go towards a project to restore the volcanic island of Floreana, The Guardian reports. It is home to lemurs, pink iguanas, Tasmanian devils and 54 other endangered animal species.

The money will also go to strengthen measures to protect the marine resources of the Galapagos Islands from the harmful effects of eco-tourism.

“When I came to the Galapagos Islands, I met Paula A. Castagno of Island Conservation, one of Ecuador’s pollution control activists,” wrote DiCaprio on Instagram, “working day after day to save one of the most irreplaceable places of our planet “.

According to the actor, the number of wild animals in the world is decreasing. DiCaprio claims that the territories of the Earth untouched by civilization can disappear in a few decades, “if we do not act decisively.”

Ecologist Paula Castagno will talk about her activities through DiCaprio’s Instagram and Twitter accounts. “Up to 97% of the territory of the Galapagos Islands has the status of national parks. We do not want to clear this area of ​​people. We just want to work together to restore the ecosystem and support local people who want to continue living in harmony with nature, ”says Castagno.

According to Ecuadorian Environment and Water Minister Marcelo Mata Guerrera, partnerships like these “leveraging technical, social and financial innovation” are essential to restore a healthy planet.

Leonardo DiCaprio began to draw public attention to environmental issues back in the 90s, when – a year after the release of “Titanic” on the big screens – established his eponymous charitable foundation LDF. The original mission of the foundation was to protect the “last wild places” on the planet. Since then, the scope of activity of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has become much broader: it also affects the work of preserving the world’s oceans and the fight against global climate change.

DiCaprio’s environmental initiatives go beyond supporting his own foundation. He donates money to environmental projects, takes part in strikes, sits on the board of directors of the International Wildlife Fund (WWF) and other organizations, and produces documentaries about environmental issues. Part of his speech, delivered during the Oscars in 2016, DiCaprio devoted specifically to environmental issues: “Climate change is real. They are happening right now. This is the most pressing threat, dangerous to all living organisms. We need to tackle the problem together and stop procrastinating. ”