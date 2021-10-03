Life After: The Stars That Were In Prison

After prison, many “inmates” find it difficult to find work and get a job in life. In the case of celebrities, jail time is also a reputation stain. After imprisonment, some of them were not only able to continue their careers, but also became the idols of millions! Which of the world’s stars was able to make amends after staying in places not so distant, says 5-tv.ru…

Kurt Cobain – was in prison for eight days for entering foreign territory

When Kurt was very young, his parents divorced. He was very upset by the split in the family. Cobain did not manage to get along with his mother’s new boyfriends, so he often ran away from home and stayed with his father, then with friends, then spent the night under the bridge. At the age of 13, the musician began to use drugs. In 1986, 19-year-old Kurt was arrested for trespassing and drinking alcohol. He spent eight days in prison.

globallookpress.com © imago stock & people

Around the same time, Kurt Cobain and other musicians formed the group Nirvana. The group’s second album was a breakthrough in the music industry of the 90s, and Kurt was called “the voice of a generation.” In 1990, Cobain met Courtney Love. In the same year, the couple had a daughter, Francis. Due to drug problems, the spouses were almost deprived of parental rights. In the last years of his life, Kurt suffered from severe heroin addiction. In 1994, the musician was found with a bullet in the head: according to the official version, Cobain committed suicide.

Robert Downey Jr. – served a year for drug possession

The star of the movie “Chaplin” Robert Downey Jr. was called one of the most promising actors in Hollywood in the 80s, until they learned about his addiction to alcohol and drugs. Downey Jr. was fired from several projects at once due to a series of scandals with his participation. In 1996, the young actor was sentenced to a suspended sentence and compulsory treatment for addiction, in 1999 Downey Jr. was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of drugs and weapons. He spent a year in prison and was released early.

globallookpress.com © Armando Gallo

The artist tried to return to the film industry, but directors and producers were afraid to take a fickle actor for leading roles. In 2001, Robert finally gave up his wild lifestyle and focused on his career. With the help of Mel Gibson, he got several roles, and in 2008 signed a contract to participate in the film “Iron Man”. Studio Marvel made Downey Jr. one of the leading actors in Hollywood. In interviews, the actor often sneers at his former lifestyle.

Frank Sinatra – sat 16 hours for seduction

The whole world knows the velvet voice of Frank Sinatra, but few have heard of the arrest of the idol. 23-year-old Frank was arrested by the state of New Jersey. He was charged with seduction – the future singer was caught with one of the most influential women in the state. Now such an accusation seems ridiculous, but in the 1930s one could get a real sentence for a misdemeanor. Sinatra’s guilt was then not proven, and the charge was dropped.

globallookpress.com © Keystone Pictures USA

Six months later, they started talking about the seduction story again. It turned out that Sinatra’s mistress was married, so the singer was accused of adultery. To teach the guy a lesson, the police took him into custody. Frank Sinatra spent 16 hours in prison. All charges were later dropped from him.

Savely Kramarov – was imprisoned for seven days for smuggling

Savely Kramarov played in many Soviet films, but his painting “Gentlemen of Fortune” made him famous. The actor embodied the image of an escaped criminal who was trying to find the treasure together with other prisoners. To some extent, Kramarov knew his hero, because in his youth, the future actor himself went to prison. Kramarov was engaged in the illegal purchase of icons in churches – he acquired them for little money from those who once took them from destroyed churches. The young entrepreneur smuggled especially valuable specimens abroad.











kinopoisk.ru

When Savely Kramarov was charged with smuggling, he spent several days behind bars. Thanks to his connections, Kramarov escaped imprisonment, after what happened he became a law-abiding citizen.

Georgy Yumatov – was imprisoned for two months for murder

Theater and film actor Georgy Yumatov presented the audience with legendary characters from Russian cinema, including the valiant officer Alexei Trofimov from the film “Officers”. In his declining years, Georgy Yumatov became addicted to alcohol. In 1994, 68-year-old Yumatov became a gossip hero. Once a dispute ensued between the actor and the janitor, during which the latter insulted the honor of Yumatov as a front-line soldier. The actor was intoxicated and could not restrain himself when his interlocutor regretted that it was not Germany that won the Great Patriotic War. As a result, George shot the janitor.

Georgy Ter-Ovanesov / RIA Novosti

Yumatov was charged with deliberate murder on the basis of a quarrel. The actor was threatened with imprisonment for a term of three to ten years. The artist’s lawyer was able to prove that the murder occurred as a result of self-defense. Yumatov spent two months in Matrosskaya Tishina and was released. As a front-line soldier, he fell under the amnesty for the 50th anniversary of the Victory. After the incident, Georgy Yumatov stopped drinking and started going to church. The actor died three years later, in 1997, from a ruptured abdominal aorta.

Eduard Streltsov – imprisoned for five years for rape

The popularity of footballer Eduard Streltsov came at the end of the 50s. Then the athlete played for “Torpedo” and the USSR national team. Journalists compared Streltsov to Pele and called him one of the best players in the entire history of Soviet football. Streltsov was invited to play for foreign teams. The football player’s career ended in 1958. Streltsov attended one of his friends’ parties, and the next day he came to training drunk and with scratches on his face. In response to questions from his colleagues, the footballer dismissed, they say, a cat. A little later, Streltsov and his colleague, football player Mikhail Ogonkov, were arrested on rape charges. A statement about Streltsov was written by one of the guests of the party.

M. Botashev / RIA Novosti

The court found Streltsov guilty, despite inconsistencies in the case, and sentenced him to 12 years in prison in forced labor camps. For a football player, they asked for the hardest job: as a result, Streltsov worked in logging and worked in a sandblasting plant. Some believe that the athlete earned a lung disease in hazardous work, which led to his death.

Five years later, in 1964, Streltsov was released ahead of schedule. A year after his release from prison, the athlete returned to the sport. They did not want to take him back to Torpedo until Leonid Brezhnev, who came to power, lifted the ban on Streltsov’s participation in big football.

Edward played football for another six years. In 1970, he retired as a player due to injury, trained as a coach and led the children’s teams of the Moscow Torpedo.