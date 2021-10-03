Like Johnny Depp and Kate Moss. Morgenstern starred in an intimate photo shoot with a girl

Morgenstern with the girl Dilara

In the photo, 23-year-old Morgenstern lies on the leg of the chosen one. The singer gently covers his beloved’s chest with his hands. “I always take the very best. And this also applies to women. Don’t be jealous. And although not, envy ”, – the artist signed the publication.

Fans loved the couple’s pictures. Many noticed that Morgenstern and Dilara followed Johnny Depp and Kate Moss, who starred in a similar photo session in the 90s. “The idea is not yours, but still gorgeous!”; “How beautiful!”; “Wow! You can’t take your eyes off, ”netizens responded.

Recall that Morgenstern and Dilara met in Ufa several years ago. A relationship immediately began between them. However, in 2019, the couple broke up. “To be honest, it was his decision to end our relationship. I am grateful to him that he did not deceive me anywhere, he said everything as it is. At the moment, he wants to develop more and spend more time alone with himself, ”the musician’s girlfriend confessed.

In the summer of last year, the beloved came together, deciding to start everything from scratch. “I don’t know if she loves me or not, but I love her. For real. No strings attached. I love just because she is, “- publicly confessed his feelings to the chosen one Morgenstern.

Photo: Instagram