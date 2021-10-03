Liverpool – Manchester City, before the England Championship match: where to watch, bets, predictions

The central match of the seventh round of the English Premier League – Liverpool against City. Eurosport.ru and BC Winline tell you everything you need to know about this meeting.

Who will watch the match on TV

The Merseysides probably won’t be helped by Trent Alexander-Arnold. The defender was injured in training before the game against Porto. According to Jurgen Klopp, the player has a problem with the adductor muscle, and after the examination everything turned out to be more serious than initially thought, so TAA will not play against City either. Thiago Alcantara will also miss the meeting. The Spaniard has not entered the field in the last three matches due to problems with his shin. Harvey Elliott will also not play – the young striker was seriously injured in the match against Leeds.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool Photo: Getty Images

City is not doing better. Ilkay Gundogan will not help the “townspeople” due to a hip injury. According to Pep Guardiola, he will not return to the squad until after a hiatus for international matches in October. It is unlikely that Alexander Zinchenko will play – the footballer was diagnosed with a calf muscle tear. And, of course, you shouldn’t wait for Benjamin Mendy: the Frenchman continues to sit on charges of rape.

The form

Liverpool have not lost in an official match since last season. The last defeat happened in the Champions League quarterfinals, when the British were demolished by Real Madrid (3: 1). At the start of the season, the Merseysiders had nine meetings, winning seven of them. It was only in the games against Chelsea and Brentford that they failed to take all three points. The goal difference at the start of the season is 26-7.

City did not start the season so smoothly. Guardiola’s team have lost three times already – Leicester in the English Super Cup, Tottenham in the Premier League and PSG in the Champions League. In the remaining seven games, the team lost points only once, failing to defeat Southampton, and the total goal difference is 23-8.

Indicative compositions

Face to face

Liverpool and City played 189 matches against each other: 48 of them ended with victories for the Citizens, 91 – for the Reds.

City are 79 goals behind Liverpool: 252 to 331.

In their last five games, Liverpool have lost three times, drew once and won one meeting.

Largest Liverpool win over City – 6: 0. The biggest defeat – with the same score.

Manchester City have scored in their last six games against Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah has scored in their last three games against City in which Liverpool have scored.

Quotes

Liverpool win: 2.85

City win: 2.49

Teams love to score goals – both to each other and in principle. Both Liverpool and City are on a good run, and despite the defeat of Pep’s team to PSG, the Citizens are quite rightly the favorites in the main game of the weekend. But betting on one of the teams to win is a big risk, it is much more reasonable to take “both will score” with a coefficient of 1.55.

Where to see?

The match will take place at Anfield on October 3 and will kick off at 18:30 (Moscow time). The meeting will be shown live by Okko Sport. Also read the text broadcast on Eurosport.ru – it will be even more fun and incendiary than in the TV box.

