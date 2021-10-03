Liverpool – Manchester City. Forecast and rate for 2.08

The central meeting of the 7th round of the Premier League between Liverpool and Manchester City will take place on October 3. The match will take place at Anfield in Liverpool and kicks off at 18:30 Moscow time. Liverpool – Manchester City: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Liverpool”

The Merseysides kicked off September with an away 3-0 defeat of Leeds, followed by a 3-2 home win against Milan in the Champions League.

After that, Crystal Palace was beaten 3-0 in the Premier League home match, and Norwich in the League Cup away game.





In the away match against Brentford, the team Jurgen Klopp was leading 3: 1, but missed the victory (3: 3), and in the last match Liverpool in the Champions League defeated Porto 5: 1 away.

All predictions for the Premier League

After 6 rounds of Premier League Liverpool lead the table with 14 points. The goal difference is 15-4, 5 goals were scored by Salah, 3 goals – by Jota and Manet. Will not play Trent, Thiago and Harvey Elliot.

“Manchester city”

Command Pepa Guardiola started September with a minimal away victory over Leicester (1: 0) in the Premier League, after which she staged a shootout with Leipzig (6: 3) in the Champions League match at home.

In the home match with Southampton, the Citizens lost points – 0: 0, and in the League Cup they defeated Wycombe without any problems (6: 1).

In recent matches, Man City beat Chelsea away in the Premier League – 1: 0, but then lost to PSG in Paris (0: 2) in the Champions League.

Premier League calendar and table

After 6 rounds of the Premier League, Man City are in 2nd place in the table with 13 points. The goal difference is 12-1, 2 goals were scored by Gabriel Jesus. Will not play Gundogan and Zinchenko.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers give odds for Liverpool’s victory in this meeting 2.80, for a draw in regular time – 3.60, and to win “Man City” – 2.46…

Last season Liverpool played 1-1 away and lost 1-4 at home. Man City in Liverpool have won only once in their last 5 matches, having suffered 3 defeats.

At home, Liverpool have 5 wins and 2 draws in 7 previous matches in the Premier League. We predict, what Liverpool will not lose …