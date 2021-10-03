Liverpool v Manchester City October 3, 2021 Live Show, Watch Online, Live

The second month of autumn has come. The October international pause is starting very soon, and European football clubs are completing the weekend program. There are many events. Here are some of the most interesting betting matches scheduled for Sunday, October 3rd.

What to bet on in football on October 3

Perhaps the main sign of the football evening can be called the match between Liverpool and Manchester City, which will be held at Anfield. The beginning is at 18:30 Moscow time. Jurgen Klopp’s players score at least three goals over six matches, and Pep Guardiola suffered a painful defeat at PSG this week. It will be difficult to master the third top match in a week.

The seventh round is seen off not only in England, but also in Germany and Italy. The German Bundesliga will delight you with three meetings, among which the match between Bayern and Eintracht (18:30 Moscow time) stands out. Munich habitually crush everyone, and Frankfurt noticeably surrendered against the background of last season. Things are going well in the Europa League, but they are not impressive on the domestic stage.

There are more interesting encounters in the Italian Serie A. For example, the Fiorentina match, where Alexander Kokorin plays, with Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli, who lost to Spartak in European competitions on weekdays. And also the battle of Alexey Miranchuk and Atalanta with Milan, which is on the second line in the table.

In the Russian Premier League, a third of the season has almost flown by; on Sunday, the participants see off the 10th round with four matches at once. Let’s highlight the meeting between Zenit and Sochi (16:30 Moscow time). Petersburgers on Wednesday got a crushing victory in the Champions League over Malmö (4: 0), and now they accept Sochi, which they have never lost in the RPL before.

And those who lacked Russian football can safely plunge into the French League 1. Alexander Golovin and Monaco played the world championship in the Europa League with Real Sociedad, and now hosts the modest Bordeaux in the domestic arena. Against the Spaniards, the Russian came on as a substitute, and now may well appear in the start.

You should not pass by the match “Rennes” – “PSG”. The Parisians look cheerful not only in the French championship, but also in the Champions League. In the second round of the group stage of the tournament, they beat Manchester City (2: 0). Lionel Messi scored one of the goals he scored. Now he will surely be liberated.

What to bet on in hockey on October 3

In the Continental Hockey League, no changes. They play every day, and today there will be something to see. Undoubtedly, the main eyes are on the “green derby”. Ak Bars will play on their own ice with Salavat Yulaev. Ufa players are very good now, but they haven’t won in Kazan since 2017.

It is also worth paying attention to the matches Lokomotiv – Barys and Dynamo M – Metallurg Mg. Yaroslavtsev was recently headed by Igor Nikitin, we are waiting for changes in the game. And Muscovites will fight Magnitogorsk for leadership in the KHL regular championship standings. And that’s it!

What else to bet on October 3

In VTB United League only one match is scheduled for Sunday: Nizhny Novgorod will host CSKA Moscow. The beginning is early – at 14:00 Moscow time. Nizhniy Novgorod hasn’t played a single game yet, and Muscovites have already won two victories. True, just recently, in the Euroleague match with Milan, Milutinov was lost due to injury.

The FIFA World Cup has reached the final and the match for third place. The national teams of Brazil and Kazakhstan will fight for the bronze, the start is scheduled for 18:00 Moscow time. And in two hours, the national teams of Argentina and Portugal will begin the battle for the champion title. We will remind, Russia withdrew from the race at the stage of the quarterfinals.