Living Steel director wants to film a sequel with Ryan Reynolds

Los Angeles, August 8. Real Steel director Sean Levy wants Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to star in the sequel.

The 2011 sci-fi action movie told the story of former boxer Charlie Kenton, who tried to make money through robot fights, but had to mend a relationship with his son. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Anthony Mackie, Evangeline Lily and Dakota Goyo. This is reported by the ScreenRant portal.

The star of the X-Men movie franchise, who plays Wolverine, has been jokingly rivaling Ryan Reynolds for several years. Actors often tease each other through social networks. However, now it looks like they will be participating in the same project.

In 2016, it became known that Live Steel will receive a sequel. Sean Levy, whose film “The Main Character,” starring Reynolds, will be released in theaters on 12 August, will direct it.

“Well, I’ll put it this way, Hugh and I never stopped feeling love for Living Steel. Hugh and I just talked about this last week. So I would never say never about a sequel. Besides, Hugh and I are friends. Ryan and I are friends. I’ll put them together. Whether in Live Steel or another movie, I will be directing these two amazing guys and dear friends in my film, “Levy summed up.

