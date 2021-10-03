Lokomotiv won the third match in a row under the leadership of Nikitin, beating Barys

Lokomotiv won the third consecutive victory under the leadership of Igor Nikitin, beating Barys 4: 3 (2: 2, 1: 1, 1: 0). The meeting took place in Yaroslavl at the Arena-2000-Lokomotiv stadium.

The score in the game in the 11th minute in the minority was opened by the forward of the guests Curtis Valk, he was assisted by Eric Martinsson and Jacob Lilja. Two minutes later, the forward increased the advantage of Yuri Mikhailis’s charges Jakub Berglund after transmissions from Olle Alsing and Cody Kunik.

In the 15th minute, the forward played one goal from the hosts Alexander Polunin, the authors of the assists pass – Egor Korshkov and Maxim Osipov. A minute before the end of the first period, equalized the score in a four-on-five situation Pavel Kudryavtsev…

On the 36th minute, Barys scored the third goal in the power play Darren Diez, assisted by Kunik and Martinsson. After 30 seconds, I regained balance in the account Arthur Kayumov…

The decisive puck in the 54th minute was scored by Polunin, who made a double. Assistant – Yegor Korshkov.

In the next meeting, Lokomotiv will play on Tuesday, October 5, away from SKA. “Barys” on Wednesday, October 6, will receive Omsk “Avangard”.