“Lokomotiv’s game is destroyed, it fell to pieces”

The ex-president of Lokomotiv Nikolay Naumov shared his thoughts on the home match between the railroad workers and Rostov in the 10th round of the Tinkoff RPL.

He also told what he expects from the meeting between Akhmat and Spartak in Grozny.

– Of course, the game of Spartak against Napoli in the Europa League was a very pleasant surprise for me, – our correspondent Nadezhda Gushchina quotes Naumov as saying. – Spartak showed that if you play selflessly and amicably, you can beat any team. They did not demonstrate anything, of course, supernatural in the game. Probably lucky that the removal in the opponent’s lineup happened. But in principle, the way Spartak acted is, of course, pleasant. I think that on this wave the red-whites will play well. It seems to me that Akhmat will have a difficult time in the upcoming match. Yes, Spartak, of course, wasted a lot of emotions in the last match, but, in my opinion, they should show good football on this positive wave. But “Akhmat” is not a gift either. It seems to me that the meeting should end with Spartak’s victory by one goal difference.

Things are much worse with Lokomotiv. The transfers made by the club played a negative role: now the team has ruined the game, ruined the principles that Nikolic was building. Compared to the high organization that we saw last season, we do not see anything like this in this one. The matches with Khimki and Lazio showed that Loko’s game was destroyed, it fell to pieces. Because there are many beginners, and everyone pulls the blanket over himself. Therefore, I think it will be difficult for Lokomotiv, and the negative emotions that the team received in Italy will play a role. But Rostov is also not all right now: the leaders have been sold, and the young players do not fit in yet, I have a question with Yuri Pavlovich … If you are selling the leading players and renewing the team, you probably need to give time for the coach to bring all this to a common denominator … But this time was not given to Semin. I think they disagreed on whether or not some kind of reinforcement is needed. This, of course, has a negative effect on Rostov.

I think that in spite of everything Lokomotiv will win this meeting. Of course, the game is not expected to be easy. But it seems to me that there will be a victory for Loko. I don’t think it’s worth the big bill. Because Lokomotiv has problems with goals scored. Probably, with a 1: 0 difference, the railroad workers will win. No disqualified Guilherme? Khudyakov, in my opinion, showed that he is ready to play. But young goalkeepers tend to fail some matches. Young people must skip a whole basket in order to become great goalkeepers. Nevertheless, in the first game he showed himself well and on this wave, I think, should play normally. But, of course, Guilherme’s absence will take its toll. Because Guilherme is, first of all, calmness and reliability. But, on the other hand, you have to look at this guy too. I think nothing bad will happen here, – said Naumov.

The matches Lokomotiv – Rostov and Akhmat – Spartak will be held on October 3 and will start at 19:00 Moscow time. Watch the live broadcast of the first game on Match TV, the second on MATCH PREMIER.