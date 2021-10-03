Mads Mikkelsen talks about his role in Fantastic Beasts 3 | News | News

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen told Games Radar what his Gellert Grindelwald will look like in Fantastic Beasts 3.

In the first two parts of the franchise, Johnny Depp played the role of the main villain, but he left the project after a new round of scandal due to domestic violence.

Mikkelsen noted that while working on creating the image of Grindelwald, he and the creators tried to make the character as close as possible to what he was in Depp’s performance.

“I’ve been a Johnny Depp fan since I saw him as a young man, and trying to bring his intensity to work was not easy. That being said, I had to find my own [образ]because he is unique, ”said the actor.

The publication reminds that Mikkelsen is not for the first time taking on a role that the audience loved in the performance of another actor. So, the Dane was not afraid to star in the TV series “Hannibal”, embodying on the screen the legendary character Anthony Hopkins from the movie “The Silence of the Lambs”.

According to media reports, Mikkelsen’s candidacy for the role of Grindelwald was proposed by the film’s director David Yates, who also directed the first two parts of Fantastic Beasts.

Due to the replacement of the actor, the studio has postponed the date of the premiere of the film “Fantastic Beasts 3” to July 15, 2022. Filming has already been completed.