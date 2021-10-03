Mandatory vaccinations could scare away tennis stars from the Australian Open

The organizers of the Australian Open-2022 and other tournaments in Australia fear that the competition may become less spectacular due to the lack of leading players who do not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus for various reasons. Negotiations are underway with the local authorities on the conditions under which tennis players will be allowed into the country. Most likely, one of the key requirements will be the mandatory vaccination of all who come to Australia.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

Earlier, nine-time tournament winner Novak Djokovic stated his doubts about the advisability of vaccination, and his rival in the last final, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, claimed that he had medical reasons not to be vaccinated: these players are not the only ones on the list who may be denied entry if they do not reconsider their position on this issue.

ATP Indian Wells Djokovic starred with Masters in Indian Wells 09/29/2021 at 20:21

At the moment, Tennis Australia management has backed down and is likely to agree to make vaccination a prerequisite for participation in the tournament, writes The Age.

Only half of the tennis players are reportedly vaccinated at the ATP.

In the WTA, this figure is slightly higher – 60%.

Arina Sobolenko will not perform in Indian Wells due to coronavirus

Follow the tennis news on Eurosport.ru

Laver Cup “Matteo, I’m blind.” Rublev and Medvedev celebrated the title with champagne 09/27/2021 at 12:50