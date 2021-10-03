Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy appeared on new footage and video from the filming of “Thor 4”

McCarthy will “replace” Cate Blanchett as the villainess Hela!

Shot from the movie “Thor: Ragnarok”

New shots and videos from the filming of Taiki Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder have appeared on the web, confirming the introduction into the plot of a new play about the past adventures of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and other heroes.



As we remember, in “Thor: Ragnarok” we were shown a play in which the actors acted out a scene from “Thor 2: The Kingdom of Darkness.” Then Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was played by Matt Damon, Thor was played by Luke Hemsworth, brother of Chris Hemsworth, and Odin (Anthony Hopkins) was played by Sam Neal. Earlier it was said that in the fourth “Torah” there will be similar cameos. Now you can see that the information was not fake:

NEW PLAY SCENE IM SO HYPED pic.twitter.com/Jso5rscTge

– brooke (@follklores) March 2, 2021

Sam Niell behind the scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder as Fake Odin (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/h6u5wgxXdh

– Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 2, 2021

Melissa McCarthy has been spotted on the set of THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER alongside Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth. Matt and Luke are reprising their roles as actors playing Loki and Thor while Melissa is an actress playing Hela. pic.twitter.com/f9kG6afid4

– Marvel HUB (@MarvelNewsHub) March 2, 2021

Here’s the link to all the photos from Daily Mail because there are a lot of them in repeat positions and such: https://t.co/m89MkQtMhT

– Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 2, 2021

However, this time the “cast” of the Asgard Theater has been replenished with a new bright actress! It was to be expected that the new performance would “retell” the events from “Thor: Ragnarok”, so it would seem that without Hela (Cate Blanchett). She will indeed be the central “character” of the new production, and Melissa McCarthy will play the role of the actress who will play the sister of Thor and Loki.

Recall that Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Chris Pratt will also appear in the tape.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere on May 5, 2022.

