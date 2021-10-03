Matt Damon has been the target of jokes on the web. And that’s why!

“He knew what he was getting himself into.”





The American rover Perseverance, aka Perseverance, has landed on Mars and has already sent NASA two images from the planet’s surface. The network asked the question: is it possible to see Matt Damon nearby? The 50-year-old actor, we recall, played the main role in the film “The Martian”: his hero, astronaut Mark Watney, remains alone on Mars and tries to survive with the help of improvised means, including potatoes.

“Still no sign of Matt Damon,” rugby player Brian Moore joked in response to the Perseverance pictures. Another user retouched the photo a bit: “Simply amazing. Congratulations to everyone who helped find Matt Damon. Let’s bring him home. “

“The government continues to spend too much money to save Matt Damon. He knew what he was getting himself into, “- the journalist Drew Curtis supported the topic. And sports analyst Jamie Eisenberg turned to NASA: “Is Matt all right? How are potatoes? “

Someone dragged The Weeknd into the situation, which spawned a lot of memes after performing at the Super Bowl. “Matt Damon is trying to figure out where the sound is coming from after the rover lands,” a Twitter user signed a video of Abel Tesfaye lost in the golden maze.

Other memes include John Travolta, lost in Pulp Fiction, and Bernie Sanders trying to keep warm at the inauguration.