Matt Damon rescues his daughter from prison in the first trailer for “Still Pool”

Matt Damon rescues his daughter from prison in the first trailer for “Still Water”

A tough guy will have to act in a foreign country, where no one is in a hurry to help him.

Still from the film “Quiet Whirlpool”

The first trailer for the dramatic thriller “Quiet Whirlpool” with Matt Damon in the title role has appeared on the Web.



In the center of the plot of the tape is a simple American worker from Oklahoma, played by Damon. A man travels to the French city of Marseille to visit his daughter, played by Abigail Breslin, in a local prison.

The heroine was arrested on suspicion of the murder of her friend, whom she met while studying in France. The girl claims that she loved the deceased and certainly did not commit this terrible crime.





Promotional poster of the film “Quiet Whirlpool”

The heroine’s father believes her and tries to do everything possible to get her daughter released. However, the matter is complicated by the fact that no one in a foreign country intends to help him.

And it is simply difficult for a man to overcome the language barrier and get used to the local rules. And as you can see from the trailer, sometimes he will have to resolve conflicts with his fists in tough battles.

The film was directed by director “13 Reasons Why” and “Spotlight” Tom McCarthy. Camille Cotten, Dianna Danagan and Robert Peters also starred in the film.

The premiere of the film “Quiet Whirlpool” is scheduled for July 29.

