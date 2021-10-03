Megan Fox, along with her sons and lover Colson Baker, was seen walking in Los Angeles: photo

Megan Fox with her son and Colson Baker

For millions of parents around the world, a weekend is an opportunity to devote time to family and, of course, children who may lack parental attention during the week. And celebrities are no exception.

So, 35-year-old Megan Fox at the weekend decided to take her three sons from ex-husband Brian Austin Green – eight-year-old Noah, seven-year-old Bodhi and four-year-old Jornie – to the Color Me Mine creativity and drawing studio in Los Angeles (only one of sons). Megan and the boys were also accompanied by the actress’s beloved, 31-year-old Coulson Baker, acting under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox with her son Noah and Coulson Baker

Parental chores Coulson is quite understandable, because he has a daughter, Casey, who recently turned 12 years old. The musician also devotes a lot of time to her, she was previously seen on joint walks with Megan. So, it seems, and Fox was able to find a common language with the child of her lover from a previous relationship.

Colson Baker with daughter Casey

Baker became a father quite early. He met Casey’s mother, Emma Cannon, at the age of 18 at a Blink-182 concert. They were not officially married and their relationship was not long. Prior to meeting Meghan on the set of Midnight in the Grain Field, Coulson also dated Amber Rose and Sommer Ray.

Megan has been married to Brian Austin Green since 2010. The actress’s family life was not cloudless – she and Brian even parted several times, but then they still gave the relationship a new chance, until the final breakup was announced in May 2020. And already in June 2020, Megan and Coulson confirmed their relationship.

Megan Fox with sons and ex-husband Brian Austin Green

I looked into his eyes and felt the most unspoiled, most tender, purest soul. Immediately my heart sank and I just knew I was hit

– recalled the moment of the first meeting Megan, noting that she immediately realized that she was destined to be with Coulson.