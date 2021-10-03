Megan Fox at a music event supported her boyfriend

Megan Fox and her lover Machine Gun Kelly were again captured by photographers together.

Meghan, 35, attended the NoCap Shows x Machine Gun Kelly secret show on June 19, 2021 in Venice, California and was photographed with her boyfriend backstage.

Fox wore a beige bustier top to show off her lush breasts, as well as high-waisted blue jeans. In the hands of the star was a beige trench coat. The star’s long hair was loose, and rich eye makeup was done on her face and her plump lips were emphasized.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly / Getty Images

Also read

The couple were photographed while Fox was correcting something on the face of Colson Baker (real name Machine Gun Kelly). The musician was just getting ready to go on stage.

The same concert was attended by the drummer of the punk rock band Blink-182 Travis Barker, his beloved, 42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, who also noted her outfit, came to support him.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly / Getty Images

Read also: Megan Fox in a sexy pink bow came with her boyfriend to a social ceremony

Megan Fox with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (9 photos)



Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link