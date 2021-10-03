Megan Fox talks about romance with Machine Gun Kelly

In her relationship with the musician Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox looks very happy. The couple often appears together, shock the audience with bright appearances on carpets and share revelations from their personal lives with fans.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

But in their pair there is a place for romance. Megan spoke quite touchingly about her chosen one in a new interview with the CR Fashion Book. According to her, their meeting with Colson Baker (real name of the artist – Ed.) Was determined by fate: “I think that part of our connection arose naturally, because our relationship is so karmic and our souls are so intertwined at a higher level that much of this is beyond our control. This is controlled for us by the spirits of our ancestors – the energies that look after us, ”the star is sure.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp)

Recall that the relationship with rapper Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly became known in the middle of last year right after the actress’s divorce from actor Brian Austin Green. Fox met the musician on the set of the film Midnight in the Grain Field.