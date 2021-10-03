Meghan Markle gave her first interview after a scandalous public conversation with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle

Three months after a scandalous conversation with Oprah Winfrey, which destroyed the relationship of the Dukes of Sussex with the royal family, 39-year-old Meghan Markle gave a new interview. The Duchess of Sussex recently spoke on NPR Weekend Edition radio and talked about her new book “The Bench”, as well as shared details of family life.

She admitted that she was inspired to write the book by a poem she wrote to her husband Prince Harry in 2019, shortly after they first became parents. Megan noted that her two-year-old son Archie became the main fan of her work.

Archie loves the book. He’s very hungry for books. Whenever we read a book to him, he says: “More, more.” Now we can tell him that mom wrote this for him,



– she noted.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son Archie

The interview was recorded even before the birth of the couple’s second child, Lilibet’s daughter Diana, so how the girl reacts to her mother’s work is unknown.

The Duchess also admitted that on this Father’s Day, which was celebrated in many countries yesterday, she gave her husband another touching gift – a bench.

I thought I just needed something sentimental and a place where he could spend time with our son. In this story, I observe this love between my husband and our son and imagine what it will be like when they have more common moments when our son gets older. From a scratched knee to a broken heart, they will always rest on this bench, share these moments and feel their connection,

– she said.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son Archie

Meghan has added a lot of personal details and easter eggs to the book.

If you dig around, you can find many personal moments that we hid there, from my favorite flowers to my husband’s mom’s favorite flowers,

– she said.

The Duchess also admitted that in the book she wanted to show “the other side of masculinity”, which is based on connection and emotion.