Metallurg inflicted their second defeat of the season against Dynamo Moscow. Goldobin scored a hat-trick

Metallurg Magnitogorsk won an away victory against Dynamo Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship with a score of 4: 2 (1: 0, 1: 1, 2: 1). The meeting took place at the VTB Arena – named after Arkady Chernyshev.

In the second minute of the first period, Metallurg defender opened the scoring Artyom Minulin, immediately charging from the blue line – traffic at the gate prevented Dynamo goalkeeper Bocharov from reacting, the puck flew into the near corner of the goal.

The hosts’ Canadian striker evened the score in the 23rd minute Rob Klinkhammer, having received a pass from Eric O’Dell and Vadim Shipachev, sending the puck into the open near corner of the goal.

At the 28th minute, Metallurg took the lead again with the efforts of the forward Nikolai Goldobin, who rolled into the attacking zone with his right edge and sent the puck into the far corner of Dynamo’s goal with a sharp throw.

You can watch the video on the official website of the KHL. The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC.

The third puck into the goal of Ivan Bocharov in the 43rd minute was sent by a throw to the far corner of the goal by Goldobin, having issued a double. In the 55th minute, in the minority, Klinkhammer scored his second goal of the game.

At the 58th minute of the meeting, Goldobin scored a hat-trick, setting the final score.

Recall that the game was missed by the head coach of Metallurg Ilya Vorobyov, who passed a positive PCR test for coronavirus.

In the next match, Metallurg will play away against Spartak (Tuesday, October 5). Dynamo on Wednesday, October 6, will host CSKA.