MiCKe Announces Ceb’s Return to Training with OG First Lineup | Dota 2

Kerry Team Liquid Mike miCKe Wubeing a standin OG at The International 10 on Dota 2, announced the return Sebastian Ceb Debs to training with the basic composition. He stated this in a correspondence on the stream. Max qojqva Broker…

Mike miCKe Wu: “Ceb is back. I will continue to train anyway. As we did with Boxi and SumaiL. “

Earlier it became known that Ceb underwent urgent surgery due to vision problems. OG representatives said that the offlaneer could skip The Inernational 10. The French esportsman also noted that he had not received doctors’ predictions about the recovery time after surgery, but he had already played several games in Dota 2 matchmaking. Officially, OG did not confirm Ceb’s return to the active roster.

Said Samail SumaiL Hassan replaced Samuel Boxi Swann as part of Team Liquid during Dota Pro Circuit 2021: Season 2. Swann took a break from professional matches to spend time with his family, and returned to the main roster before the start of qualifiers for TI10.

The International 10 will take place from October 7th to 17th in Romania. 18 teams will compete for a prize fund of more than $ 40 million. On the night of October 3, Valve announced that the main tournament of the year will be held without spectators at the stadium due to the worsening epidemiological situation in Romania.