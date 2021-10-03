Milan are second in Serie A after beating Atalanta – 3: 2. Calabria scored in the 1st minute, Pashalic – in the 94th – Football

In the 7th round of Serie A, Alexey Miranchuk’s Atalanta lost to Milan (2: 3).

Sports.ru led text online broadcast match.

Milan defender Davide Calabria opened the scoring already in the 1st minute. Sandro Tonali scored the second goal just before the break. Rafael Leau scored the Milanese third goal in the 78th minute. Duvan Zapata won back one goal, having converted a penalty in the 86th minute. Mario Pashalich made the score 2: 3, scoring in the 94th minute.

Milan, with 19 points, are second in the table, 2 points behind leading Napoli. Atalanta is in 8th place with 11 points.

the date of the October 3, 21.45, “Azzurri d’Italia” Goals: 0: 1 –

1 Calabria,



0: 2 –

42 Tonali,



0: 3 –

78 Raphael Leau,



1: 3 –

86, penalty Zapata,



2: 3 –

90 Pashalich. Atalanta – Musso, Gimshiti, Demiral (Copmeiners, 46), Palomino, Zappakosta, de Rhône, Freuler (Pashalich, 87), Pessina (Pezzella, 24), Mele (Muriel, 56), Zapata, Malinovsky (Ilicic, 56). Milan – Menyan, Calabria, Tomori, Qier, Hernandez (Ballo-Touré, 80), Braim Diaz (Junior Messias, 74), Rafael Leau (Pellegri, 90), Salemakers, Tonali (Bennasser, 80), Kessie, Rebich. Warnings: de Rhone (40), Braim Diaz (42), Tomori (52), Junior Messias (85), Raphael Leau (88).

