Milan won on Zlatan Imbrahimovic’s birthday, PSG and Real lost for the first time

Sunday brought several high-profile defeats to the top clubs from underdogs, and despite the small number of top-top signs, the game day turned out to be hot.

England: Liverpool and Manchester City draw a fiery draw

Liverpool and Manchester City approached the full-time game as the leaders of the Premier League. The winner would fly to a clean first place, but the final score of 2: 2 left the teams without a lift, and Chelsea became the sole leader of the Premier League. The opponents did not score in the first half, which was remembered for the tactical struggle. The Citizens had the advantage in the first half thanks largely to the opening of Liverpool’s weak zone. On the right flank of the defense was forced to play 35-year-old James Milner, who regularly passed explosive strikers “City”.

Goals rained down after the break: in the 59th minute, Sadio Mane opened Ederson after the transfer and solo passage of Mo Salah. Man City replied exactly 10 minutes later: Phil Foden got lost in someone else’s penalty area and from a comfortable position, he pierced Alisson without any problems. Liverpool took the lead again after seven minutes: Salah stabbed Ederson from an acute angle. But the “townspeople” fought back for the second time: De Bruyne brought a draw in the 81st minute with a beautiful blow.

Sadio Mane, Liverpool v Manchester City Photo: Getty Images

And also in England:

Tottenham interrupted their streak of three defeats with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa. Spurs won thanks to Matt Targett’s own goal in the 71st minute. Harry Kane has yet to end a goalless streak that has reached six Premier League appearances – his longest dry streak since 2015/16.

Leicester have not won four matches in a row and for the second time in a row have drawn 2-2. The Foxes won the first half 2-0, but for the first time since October 2003 they missed the victory, having such an advantage before the break.

Italy: Milan keep up with Napoli

Milan only once lost points in seven rounds and continued pursuing the impeccable Napoli: the Rossoneri broke Atalanta in the match of the round (3: 2). Despite the score, the victory was easy for the Milanese: they were leading in three goals until the 86th minute, until Duvan Zapata converted the penalty. Mario Pashalich flunked the second ball already in stoppage time. Milan lagged behind the Neapolitans by only two points, while Atalanta hung on the eighth line, 10 points behind the leader.

Rafael Leau, Atalanta v Milan Photo: Getty Images

And also in Italy:

Napoli continue to record 100% in Serie A and have won their seventh match in seven rounds. The Neapolitans put the squeeze on Fiorentina (2: 1), for which in the second half Alexander Kokorin flew out as a substitute.

Roma easily beat Empoli (2: 0) and soared to fourth place. One of the heads of the Romans stuck Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Germany: Bayern lose to a team from the bottom of the table

Bayern have consistently endured their rivals in the Bundesliga, having scored less than three goals only once – in the first round. After six rounds, the Munich team had five wins and one draw, but unexpectedly stumbled on Eintracht, which, before the match with the championship leader, was crawling in 15th place close to the relegation zone.

Leon Goretzka put Bayern ahead in the 29th minute, but the team didn’t score anymore. Eintracht recovered three minutes later, and put the winning goal in the 83rd. Bayern were the first thanks to additional indicators, but caught up on points with Bayer. Thanks to their first away victory over Munich in 21 years, “Frankfurt” moved to 13th place.

Bayern München – Eintracht Frankfurt Photo: Getty Images

And also in Germany:

Bayer destroyed Arminia on the road (4: 0) and caught up with Bayern. Having risen to the elite, Arminia did not win a single victory after seven rounds.

Spain: Real Madrid lose their first league title

Following the defeat to Sheriff in the Champions League, Blancos unexpectedly merged Espanyola in La Liga (1: 2). The Catalans coped with the attacks of Real Madrid without any problems and counterattacked sharply. The first goal was scored by the Madrid pupil Raul de Tomas, the second was laid by the ex-Barcelona player Aleis Vidal. Karim Benzema scored for Real in the 71st minute, who, after eight rounds, had already scored 16 points on goal + pass (nine goals, seven assists). Better in the XXI century only bombed Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2014/15 season – 17 points.

Raúl de Tomás, “Espanyol” – “Real” Madrid Photo: Getty Images

And also in Spain:

Real Sociedad drew with Getafe (1: 1) and missed the opportunity to jump into a clean first place in the championship. Now in La Liga, three teams have 17 points each: Real Madrid, Atlético and Sociedad.

Villarreal smashed Betis thanks to rookie Arnaut Gröneveld’s take. The Dutchman has already thrust four goals for the “yellow submarine” and has risen to fourth place in the top strikers in the league. Arnaut is the fourth player in club history to score at least four goals in his six debut La Liga games.

France: PSG lose for the first time this season

PSG started in Ligue 1 with eight wins in eight games and ended a powerful streak in the ninth round: the Parisians lost to Rennes, who were trailing 13th in the league before playing with the leader. The Bretons executed PSG with balls at the very end of the first half, and in the opening of the second. After the break, the teams played only 17 seconds, after which Flavien Te scored.

Stade Rennais – Paris Saint-Germain Photo: Getty Images

And also in France:

Monaco defeated Bordeaux (3: 0), and Russian Alexander Golovin scored a goal + pass. Thanks to the victory, the Monegasques soared to sixth place, and Bordeaux hovered one point away from the relegation zone.

