Model Million: 25 Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner – one of the highest paid and in-demand models in the world and a representative of the famous Kardashian family – turns 25. She approached this age with a state that the media find it difficult to adequately assess, magazine covers, the number of which journalists no longer undertake to count, and an army of subscribers in social networks. And here we can already name certain numbers: 141.47 million on Instagram, 16.6 million on Facebook, 30.14 million on Twitter.

For several years in a row, Forbes magazine names Kendall Jenner the highest paid model in the world: at the end of 2018, it was estimated that in 12 months she earned $ 22.5 million. And this money brought her only modeling work.

Kendall Jenner was born on November 3, 1995. She began her modeling career in 2009, when she was only 14: already being the star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, the girl signed a contract with a modeling agency. Success came to her five years later.

Since then, Kendall has appeared on the shows of the best designers of the biggest fashion weeks of the Big Four, appeared on the covers of the main fashion glossy magazines and inspired Instagram users with a change of images, photos from advertising shoots and calls to vote in the presidential elections.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the model, Gazeta.Ru has collected a photo gallery in her honor.