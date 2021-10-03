Model Million: 25 Kendall Jenner

For several years in a row, Forbes magazine names Kendall Jenner the highest paid model in the world: at the end of 2018, it was estimated that in 12 months she earned $ 22.5 million. And this money brought her only modeling work.
Kendall Jenner was born on November 3, 1995. She began her modeling career in 2009, when she was only 14: already being the star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, the girl signed a contract with a modeling agency. Success came to her five years later.
Since then, Kendall has appeared on the shows of the best designers of the biggest fashion weeks of the Big Four, appeared on the covers of the main fashion glossy magazines and inspired Instagram users with a change of images, photos from advertising shoots and calls to vote in the presidential elections.
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the model, Gazeta.Ru has collected a photo gallery in her honor.