MotoGP: Ducati, Honda and Yamaha start from the first line in AmericasGP, but guess who

Significant acceleration took place in the post-FP4 Americas qualification, where the drivers were working to find working settings for tomorrow’s race … Francesco Bagnaya came half a second closer to the overall Circuit of the Americas record set by Marquez in 2015. MotoGP qualifying results.





MOTOGONKI.RU, October 2, 2021 – The situation with asphalt and weather in Austin forced teams and pilots to change their tactics and approach to driving in COTA. Under these conditions, Honda and Ducati gained some advantage over Suzuki, Yamaha, Aprilia and KTM.

Jack Miller, Joan Zarco, Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaya are firmly entrenched in the TOP 5 at the FP4 Grand Prix of the Americas. Miller led the session with a 2: 04.028 lap time, which could be a good benchmark for the rest of the race ahead. At +45 degrees on the track surface, it was very important to find a suitable set of tires to guarantee yourself … at least a finish in the race.

Aleš Espargaro finished the session again with a departure, this time in the 2nd turn. Just like on Friday – hitting a bump, Alyos lost his contract with the asphalt: the front-end collapsed, the front wheel flew into the air – lowside was guaranteed! .. The fall deprived Espargaro of his chances to compete for a position better than 10th. Marquez found himself in a similar situation on the waves at turn 12, which also interrupted his fast lap. Even two circles! He also screwed up the next circle due to irregularities: he did not enter the 1st turn …

With such a so-so mood, the AmericasGP paddock approached the decisive moment of the day, qualification!

Jack Miller started qualifying as the clear leader. But then Mark Mares said his word. Several pilots at once raised the bar on qualifying tires by 2:03. Marquez completed the lap in 2: 03.209, not so far from his 2015 record (2: 02.135) and already better than the 2014 lap record (2: 03.575). Taka Nakagami, as on Friday, showed an excellent pace, following the factory colleague.

Ducati pilots smoothly climbed into the TOP of qualifications, while Suzuki and the only Yamaha on the list (Cuartararo) were clearly having trouble setting fast laps.



The defining moment at the start occurred 1 minute 45 seconds before the checkered flag appeared, when Marc Márquez fell into another hole on a fast lap and almost flew off the track with a highside. At the same time, Pekko Bagnaya drove a perfect circle, accelerating immediately by 0.4 seconds compared to the time of Marquez.

Francesco Bagnaya managed not only to break through the psychologically important mark at 2:02, but also turned out to be simply uniquely fast – 2: 02.781!

Marc Marquez and Nakagami failed to match the pace of the Ducati leader. In the end, Fabio Cuartararo also gave birth to his fastest lap: Yamaha was able to get to the 1st line, ahead of Marquez. And yet, Mark finished the session in the closed park, pleased with himself – he did not crash.



But Banyaya turned out to be (now – attention!) 0.348 seconds faster than everyone else.

Jorge Martin, Nakagami and Zarko start from the second line. Alex Rins, Joan Mir will face Luca Marini in third. For this qualification, Rince and Mir rolled out of the track due to bumps. Jack Miller, despite a good racing pace, starts tomorrow only from 10th position. Brad Binder and Paul Espargaro will meet him on the 4th grid line.

Start Grid AmericasGP MotoGP (3/10/2021):

Qualifying results for the Grand Prix of the Americas, MotoGP (2/10/2021):

