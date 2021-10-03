MotoGP issues an ultimatum to COTA owners

MotoGP riders presented the owners of the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) with a list of requirements for improving the track coverage, threatening otherwise in 2022 to boycott the stage at the Texas autodrome, writes The Race.

We talked about the essence of their claims the day before: the soil on which the highway was built in Austin, due to its natural characteristics, is unstable, in some places it can rise and sink somewhat, due to which its own kind of wave. The past winter was unusually harsh, and the spring that followed it was characterized by intense rains, which only exacerbated these negative phenomena.

As one might expect, the matter did not come to a boycott of the upcoming race, but its participants drew up a minimum list of requirements that COTA owners must fulfill in about six months, since in 2022 the American MotoGP stage is scheduled for April 10. By the way, under the current 10-year contract with Dorna, the promoter of the World Motorcycle Racing Championship, this will be the last time the race is due to take place in Austin.

“Dorna is critical, they understand the situation very well,” commented Spanish motorcycle racer Joan Mir. – All riders complained about the condition of the asphalt, saying that a repeat of the weekend in such conditions should not be allowed. It seems that everyone is somehow adapting to them, but they cannot be called normal.

If COTA does not replace asphalt at least in the first two sectors and partially in sector three, we will not return here. “

Of course, in four weeks it will be interesting to hear the responses of the Formula 1 racers, because two years ago they criticized the state of the track in Austin, and then the owners of the circuit had to take urgent measures. At the same time, it remains only to regret that a similar problematic situation is developing at COTA, because the track itself is very interesting, thanks to its organic configuration and a large height difference.