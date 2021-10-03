My friend – DiCaprio: artists who are familiar from childhood – Stars

Most relationships in Hollywood start during filming together – artists sometimes spend around the clock together, it’s no surprise that the whole team becomes almost a family. But there are also such stars who knew each other even before they became the idols of millions. We will talk about them further.

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio

Both Hollywood beauties started working at an early age. The young men attended auditions with their parents and met at the audition. Moreover, the future stars were not embarrassed that some of them might not have been approved for the role – each other’s success was not important for the children. Toby and Leonardo have been able to carry on friendship over the years, even now in their busy schedules, both actors find time for each other.

Elijah Wood and Macaulay Culkin

The actors met back in 1993 while filming together. Both were popular young actors, but still Macaulay be a little more famous, since quite recently at that time at the box office “Home Alone” has died down, turning Culkin into a superstar. To date, both actors have slightly lost their positions – Culkin has not starred in major projects for a long time, and Wood has also not been seen in commercial hits, but the actors communicate well with families and are ready to support each other at any time of the day.

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez

The popular TV show in the 2000s brought together two more young stars – Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. The artists confirmed that female friendship is real, and they continue to prove it to this day. Girls are always ready to help each other, despite the enormous employment of both. So, Selena supported her friend during a difficult period of rehabilitation, and Lovato, in turn, helped the singer after a difficult kidney transplant operation.

Sean Penn and Nicolas Cage

Both actors are distinguished by a rather explosive character, there are many scandals with the participation of stars, often reaching the court. However, despite the difficulties, the two stars still manage to maintain a relationship, although Cage and Penn quarreled more than once, and yet the long years of friendship could not be left out – the actors are ready to come to each other’s aid even now.