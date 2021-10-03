Napoli beat Fiorentina, Kokorin came on as a substitute in the second half

Napoli defeated Fiorentina (2: 1) in the match of the seventh round of the Italian championship.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 28th minute – Jose Martinez Quarta scored. Irving Lozano and Amir Rrahmani scored among the guests.

Russian forward of “Violets” Alexander Kokorin came on as a substitute in the 78th minute. He replaced Giacomo Bonaventura.

Napoli have won all seven opening matches in Serie A. The team leads the league with 21 points. Fiorentina has 12 points and the fifth position.

Championship of Italy. Serie A

7th round

Fiorentina – Napoli – 1: 2 (1: 1)

Goals: Martinez Quarta, 28 (1: 0). Lozano, 38 (1: 1). Rrahmani 50 (1: 2).

Missed penalty: Insigne, 39 (goalkeeper)

Fiorentina: Dragovski, Biragi, Odriosola (Benassi, 77), Martinez Quarta, Milenkovic, Bonaventura (Kokorin, 78), Duncan (Male, 77), Pulgar (Torreira, 65), Callejon (Sottil, 57), Vlahovic, Gonzalez.

Napoli: Ospina, Mariu Rui, Coulibaly, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo, Zielinski (Elmas, 57), Zambo Angissa, Ruiz (Mertens, 84), Insigne (Demme, 70), Lozano (Politano, 57), Osimhen (Petania, 84).

Warnings: Bonaventure, 31. Martinez Quarta, 36. Pulgar, 52. Zambo Angissa, 54. Mariu Rui, 67. Demme, 90 + 1.

Judge: Sozza.

October 3rd. Florence. Artemio Franchi stadium.