Netflix, Hybrid Kids, and Robert Downey Jr – First Fantasy Trailer for Sweet Tooth: The Antler Boy

Streaming service Netflix continues to conquer the fantasy world – the premiere of the series will take place in June “Sweet Tooth: the boy with antlers” based on the Vertigo comics. The post-apocalyptic tale of a half-boy, half-deer and other hybrid children was not produced by anyone, but by Robert Downey Jr. Let’s see what came of it – the first trailer:



















The drama will unfold 10 years after the Earth was covered by a deadly virus, which caused the appearance of half-humans, half-animals. One of them is Gus (Christian Converri), a little deer who is forced to live in a secluded cabin in the woods due to hybrid hunters. In the end, he meets with a lonely wanderer (Nonsi Anosi), and together they go on a journey – to find out what is left of America, and to find out the truth about their origins.

The cast also includes Adil Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Stephanie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, James Brolin and Will Forte. The showrunners of the project are Beth Schwartz (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) and Jim Meekl (Hap and Leonard).

All eight episodes of the first season will be streamed on Netfix on June 4th.

And also a pack of official shots: