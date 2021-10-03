New shots and a poster of the film “Prisoners of Ghost Country” with Nicolas Cage appeared

The action of the film in the world of the future, in which an unknown catastrophe took place. After her, only one city inhabited by samurai remained intact. The city and its inhabitants are headed by a cruel Governor (Bill Moseley), who is inconsolable after the disappearance of his beloved granddaughter. In search of her, he decides to send the Hero (Nicolas Cage) – a harsh criminal who must surely cope with the task. The Governor gives the Hero five days to search for the missing granddaughter and complicates the future savior’s task with one small condition: if the criminal fails, the head of the city will activate explosives on the Hero’s special suit and he will die.