Nicolas Cage lost his home due to huge debts

The famous actor is on the verge of ruin! Why is the star called the main spender of Hollywood? How does Cage’s fifth wife feel about his oddities? Is it true that an artist agrees to any role because of debt?

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage has lost his luxurious mansion in Las Vegas. Ten years ago, due to non-payment of debts of $ 14 million, the star’s house was put up for sale. The man planned to buy it back, but nothing came of it.

“It’s amazing how a genius actor who has played in so many great films ended up in a debt hole.”– says businessman Andrei Kovalev.

According to friends of the celebrity, he adored his mansion. Cage acquired it in 2006 for $ 8.5 million. The house has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a private cinema, a sauna with a swimming pool and a garage for ten cars.

“In this villa, according to official estimates, the annual property tax is about 82 thousand dollars. As a rule, taxes are also increased every year “, – says the realtor Natalya German.

It is known that in 2009 two more houses were taken away from the man – in California and New Orleans. Nicholas took out real estate on credit, and at some point he simply stopped paying the obligations.

“It’s just a big snowball. Suppose, on June 30, you did not pay the amount, the next day penalties are charged. This is a very tough system. Real estate is entered in a certain register, it is announced that in five years, for example, if the debts are not covered, it will be put up for sale “, – explains the realtor.

The actor has long been considered one of the wealthiest in Hollywood. His fortune was once estimated at $ 150 million! Today the man has only $ 20 million at his disposal. According to rumors, Cage spends his finances right and left. He loves exotic things: once a man brought in a live shark, a giant octopus and several more deadly reptiles in his own house.

“I bought two king cobras – a boy named Moby after Moby Dick and a girl named Shiba. They were behind two bulletproof doors. If I was bitten, I would have only 15 minutes to take the antidote. “, – the artist shares.

Nicholas loves to collect unusual collections. He spends fabulous money on extravagant exhibits: dried heads of African pygmies, a dinosaur skull, a meteorite from Mars. Colleagues wondered why Cage needed all this, but he did not listen to anyone.

“It makes my life more interesting”, – the star answered shortly.

“He understands that his descendants will get it, that it will rise in price. I don’t think stars spend that kind of money on simple trinkets.“, – says the actress Evelina Bledans.

In numerous interviews, the actor admitted that he has a special passion for antique real estate. In 2006, he bought two medieval castles, and then bought out a 19th-century mansion that is supposedly haunted! The house belonged to the serial killer and flayer Madame LaLaurie.

“I was going to write a great horror novel. Inspired by Poe, Stephen King and Lovecraft. That is why I bought this house “, – said the celebrity.



“Locks, of course, require a lot of money. It is not profitable to maintain them “– says businessman Andrei Kovalev.

Due to huge debts, the Hollywood actor had to sell all his castles, estates, mansions and even apartments. Foreign media write that now the star agrees to any proposals from the producers. Fans don’t think Cage is that poor. This year, the 57-year-old man got married for the fifth time! His chosen one was 26-year-old Rico Shibata.

The celebrity has been lonely for a long time. With his first wife, Nicholas broke up nine months after the wedding. After the breakup, the couple pretended to be a happy family for five whole years, but eventually divorced.

The second darling of the artist was the daughter of the king of rock and roll, Maria Presley. For the third time, the actor fell in love with a simple waitress named Alice Kim. The media wrote that the woman cheated on her famous husband.

“When the actor was leaving for the shooting, she was seen more than once in the vicinity in the company of an unknown imposing man. The couple did not just walk together, but hugged and kissed. “– writes the foreign press.

The man divorced his fourth wife, makeup artist Erika Koike, on the fifth day! According to him, he went down the aisle drunk. In response, the girl demanded a round sum of compensation. Cage paid a forfeit to his former lover, and then threw a party in a bar.

Acquaintances of the actor assure that Nicholas is crazy about his fifth wife. Riko Shibata is calm about the strange hobbies of the famous spouse and she herself loves to live in a big way. At the wedding, the girl shone in a black Japanese kimono. Cage presented the chosen one with a black gold engagement ring with a black diamond! Fans doubt the actor will ever learn to save money.

Published based on the materials of the Gossip Chronicle program

Source – the site of the network media artmoskovia.ru.