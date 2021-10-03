Nicole Kidman revealed how her husband relates to her sex scenes

American actress Nicole Kidman revealed how her husband Keith Urban treats bed scenes with her participation, portal E! News. She noted that the beloved “understands everything and does not interfere”, and also does not read scripts and does not know what is happening on the set.

He watches the show at the very end, when it’s already edited, and he has a fresh look. He doesn’t read scripts and doesn’t really know what’s going on on set. He has his own career, and he is completely absorbed in it., – stressed Kidman.

Urban and Kidman got married on June 25, 2006, two years later they had a daughter, Sunday Rose, and on December 28, 2010, a second common child was born – also a girl, she was named Faith Margaret. This is Kidman’s second marriage. Her first husband is Tom Cruise. They signed in 1990 and divorced in 2001.

On the eve of the streaming service Hulu published on its official YouTube channel a new trailer for the series “Nine Complete Strangers” with the American actress Nicole Kidman in the guise of the Russian emigrant Masha. The artist’s character is the main one in the project. The heroine of the Hollywood star runs a wellness center, which is visited by residents of metropolitan areas in the hope of coping with stress.

Earlier, Australian actress Nicole Kidman received a blow in the face with a program while visiting the Sydney Opera House. Her husband Keith Urban told about the incident. The woman was attacked by one of the spectators. He was outraged by the standing ovation that the couple gave after the performance.











