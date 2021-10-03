Nicole Kidman’s iconic images from the Golden Globes

Не принцесса, и не Золушка, а настоящая королева.

While Nicole Kidman’s best accessory at the 2021 Golden Globes was her beautiful family, the superstar also managed to make her virtual appearance one of the evening’s most glamorous moments.

Kidman, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie for her role in the hit psychological thriller Play Back, escaped her quarantine captivity and donned a gorgeous Louis Vuitton gown.

The design of the dress featured a pleated skirt and was embroidered with silver and gold beads and crystals to give a braided effect that accentuated the silhouette of the dress. Nicole put together the look with Louis Vuitton sandals, Katie Waterman jewelry, Omega watches, iconic scarlet lips and chic hair. Her naturally curly hair was pulled back and adorned with a black headband – the work of Sydney-based stylist Renia Ksidis.

“A bit of glamor and fun. God, how I missed this, ”the actress signed a series of behind-the-scenes photos.

During the opening monologue of the Golden Globes, Kidman was first seen sitting on the couch with her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, 12-year-old Sunday Rose and 10-year-old Faith Margaret, who rarely appear with their mother at events.

Kidman has been nominated for the Golden Globe 15 times, of which she won four. Her last win was her role as Celeste Wright from Reese Witherspoon’s Big Little Lies in 2018.

Kidman was the main figure at the awards ceremony for over two decades, and 2021 saw her fifth consecutive Golden Globe appearance. The veteran red carpet continues to dominate hottest outfit lists. In a scarlet dress by Atelier Versace, she triumphantly appeared in 2020, in a burgundy Michael Kors Collection sequin pillar dress in 2019, in a stunning black Givenchy look in 2018 and in a memorable metallic Alexander McQueen dress in 2017.

For Kidman, fashion has always been a way of self-expression, and preparing for the red carpet is an incredibly important moment, since she creates every look with an aim at absolute exclusivity.

“The fairytale aspect that requires me to transform with haute couture outfits is an amazing second side to my career,” Nicole Kidman wrote in her essay for Harper’s Bazaar.

As for the attitude towards such events, the star has repeatedly said that coming back to her family after the show is her favorite part of the whole evening.