Nikita Kucherov goes for the third Stanley Cup

In anticipation of the new season, NHL.com/ru launched the “Player Profile” section, in which we study the performance of a star Russian hockey player in the 2020-21 championship, and also talk about what to expect from a star in the new championship. Today our hero is Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

On December 23, 2020, it was not Christmas news that Tampa striker Nikita Kucherov would miss the entire regular season due to hip surgery. A few days later, this operation was performed in New York. A month later, Kucherov will tell in an exclusive interview with NHL.com/ru: “We had a couple of meetings and conferences with the general manager and the Tampa medical headquarters. perspective, and I would be completely healthy. We talked with the doctor who performed the operation. He also shared his opinion. And everyone came to the conclusion that it is better to undergo treatment now – in a season where there are only 56 games. advance to the playoffs. But it depends on the progress in recovering the leg. “

Tampa without Kucherov finished third in the Discover Central Division (75 points), behind Florida (79) and Carolina (80). However, no one doubted that the current Stanley Cup winner would make the playoffs. The fifth in the group was Dallas, the Lightning’s rival in the last NHL final, and was 15 points behind.

In mid-May there was news that Kucherov was returning and would play in the first match of the series against Florida. Moreover, captain Steven Stamkos, who has not played since the beginning of April due to a lower body injury, also returned with Nikita. Kucherov said about this most important moment: “I feel good. Everything is fine with me, and I have a lot of strength. I understand what I had to go through. puck. And adjust to the speed during the series. I believe it won’t take long. “

Indeed, already in the first match (5: 4) Kucherov scored a double and gave an assist, gaining three points. “The new thigh is the new thigh. Everything is different, much better. And I felt really good.”

In the first series, “Tampa” met in six matches, and Nikita scored 11 (3 + 8) points. And just seven points were earned in the majority. Together with Stemkos, he took this component of the Lightning game to new heights. In addition, Kucherov ranked sixth in the history of the playoffs on points among the Russians. And in this rally, Nikita immediately took the lead in the scorer race.

The second round – “Carolina”, and here “Tampa” had five matches. Kucherov scored 7 (2 + 5) points, again exceeding the “one point per game” mark. And immediately six points were earned in the majority, which “Lightning” worked like clockwork. It’s not often you see the opposing coach praising your player, but Hurricanes mentor Rod Brindamore said bluntly: “Kucherov is the X factor. He is very talented and energetic. we must always remember this. “

In early June, the news broke that Kucherov scored 112 points in the first hundred cup matches, repeating the record of Sergei Fedorov, who showed the same statistics. Evgeni Malkin (111) is only one point behind. That is, Nikita not only dragged his team along the tournament grid, but also set the highest standards in the history of Russian hockey.

Round three – against the New York Islanders, just like the year before. Now “Tampa” needed to play all seven games. But Kucherov was again unstoppable, gaining 9 (0 + 9) points. True, now – not one in the majority, and the New Yorkers were able to cover the special brigades “Lightning”. In the last two matches, Nikita did not score a single point, the hockey was very dense and viscous. But here Andrei Vasilevsky has already said the decisive word, showing what a powerful gang gathered in “Tampa”, where one for all, and all for one. In addition, Kucherov caught up with Pavel Datsyuk and came in fifth in history among Russians in the NHL playoffs. However, he soon outstripped the Wizard. And then Sergei Zubov was left behind.

This series could not be called easy. In the sixth match, Kucherov was injured in the third minute and left the ice. He spent only 46 seconds on the court. In that episode, he was pushed in the back by Islanders defender Scott Mayfield. But Nikita came out for the seventh match, and again got a bunch of compliments. “Skipping the entire regular season, coming back and dominating like that is crazy,” exclaimed legendary Doug Gilmore.

Stanley Cup final, unexpectedly – against Montreal. “Tampa” won five matches, Kucherov scored 5 (3 + 2) points. Two of them are in the majority. “Conn Smythe Trophy” – the prize for the most valuable player in the playoffs – went to Vasilevsky, which was quite fair. Although Nikita was considered one of the main contenders for this trophy. And in the end, he won the cup scorers race.

And after the victory, the “Heap show” began, which we saw last year. An incendiary press conference, cans of beer (after which Nikita signed a contract with a beer sponsor), dances on a boat with the Stanley Cup to Russian pop music of the 90s … Then we learn that the last six playoff games Nikita played with a broken rib. But Kucherov himself does not like to dwell on this.

He doesn’t like talking to journalists at all. For the entire championship summer he did not give a single interview. Although he brought the Stanley Cup to Russia, showing it to children from the Umka hockey school, where he studied since the early 90s. What will happen in the new season? I would like to believe, everything is the same. Only to this will be added the Olympics, in which Nikita has not yet won. Now he has two big goals in front of him at once – the gold of Beijing and the third in a row the Stanley Cup. Nobody has done such a series in the NHL since the early 80s.

Will it work? Knowing Kucherov, we can safely say: he is so sportingly angry that nothing is impossible for him.

Pavel Lysenkov is a columnist “Match TV“and a regular contributor to NHL.com/ru.