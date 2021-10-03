Nikitin – about the appointment to Lokomotiv: the family went to rest, and I still have time another time

Lokomotiv head coach Igor Nikitin told how he learned about the contract offer of the Yaroslavl club.

“These things usually happen unexpectedly. We really went on a train with our family to rest in Sochi. Wasted on vouchers? Well, why, the family went to rest on, and I still have time to rest next time (laughs). We immediately agreed that we would act according to the situation. An offer was received, in the end such a decision was made. There would be no call – we would have gone on to rest together.

The contract is for two years. Changes are possible, but the main thing is that Dimka Yushkevich and his namesake Pirozhkov are with me. Dima Pirozhkov and I have been working together for eight years, with Dima Yushkevich we also worked for the national team and the club for eight years. We know each other well, so there were no problems. Koreshkov? So he has a valid contract, and the club said goodbye to Yushkevich and Pirozhkov, as well as to me, ”Nikitin said in an exclusive interview to the columnist for“ Championship ”Pavel Panyshev.