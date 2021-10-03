Nikitin – about the victory over Barys: an ambiguous game. There is enough work, but the guys are great

Lokomotiv head coach Igor Nikitin summed up the results of the KHL regular championship meeting with Barys (4: 3).

“An ambiguous game. I think none of the teams controlled the course of the match. We started to play better from the second period, the second period remained with us. The first was done badly, now let’s think about what it is connected with. In the third period, with a drawn score, there was a desire to win, they scored a goal on time. There is enough work, but the guys are great, fighting is the most important thing.

Daniil Isaev’s game and why did you decide to give Pasquale a rest? Because Pasquale played all the matches. It is necessary not only to give a chance, but the second goalkeeper must be in good shape. I think Isaev played great today, made a lot of key saves. It was not easy for him, it is understandable, but he is well done, he coped.

In the third period, did he swap the places of Pavel Kudryavtsev and Stepan Nikulin? There were a couple of face-offs in our zone, Artyom Ilyenko was released in the center, and Pavel Kudryavtsev was a little more experienced than Stepan Nikulin. Change after change was superimposed, there was no intent. Game situation “, – the press service of the club quotes Nikitin as saying.