On-screen Deadpool made a Vasectomy cocktail for Father’s Day: video

This year, 44-year-old Reynolds decided to celebrate Father’s Day with a new cocktail, which he called “Vasectomy.” According to him, such a name for “the mother of all cocktails” was chosen “for no particular reason.”

The actor posted a video with the preparation of an alcoholic drink on his YouTube channel. In it, Reynolds seems to get used to the image of Deadpool, who was remembered by the audience for his trademark black humor.

Ryan’s recipe calls for a tall glass, ice, 30 ml of cranberry juice, 300 ml of tonic water, some freshly squeezed lemon juice, and about 45 ml of gin for a Vasectomy. As a decoration, the actor recommended using a “little piece of the sun”, or, more simply, the zest of an orange.

“It’s as refreshing as fatherhood,” Ryan Reynolds summed up, taking a sip of his creation, and added, “Happy Father’s Day, everyone.”

The comic video became an advertisement for the Aviation American Gin, whose face the actor has remained since 2018. Ryan Reynolds himself is happily married and is the father of three daughters. The girls were given to him by the 33-year-old actress Blake Lively, best known for her role in the TV series “Gossip Girl”.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Karpova Yana