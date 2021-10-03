Onet (Poland): in Russia she heard that her career was over | Sports | Inosmi

Many thanks! Yes, my dream, perhaps for the first time in my life (laughs), really came true. True, I have not yet fully believed it. When I returned from the competition in … INOSMI, 03.10.2021

Interview with Moscow-born figure skater Ekaterina Kurakova, who received a ticket to the Beijing Olympics, where she will represent Poland.

Onet.pl: Congratulations on getting to the Olympics! This has probably become a dream come true for you.

Ekaterina Kurakova: Many thanks! Yes, my dream, perhaps for the first time in my life (laughs), really came true. True, I have not yet fully believed it. When I returned from the competition in Oberstdorf, I put my silver medal in the closet. The next night, when I woke up, I ran to check if she was really there. And it turned out that it was not a dream.





– With what hopes will you go to Beijing?

– I just want to put all my energy into the performance, perform as best as possible and be satisfied with myself. I want to give happiness to myself and other people. When my relatives and friends see my successes, they write that I cheered them up. I would like it to happen in Beijing.

– What place in Beijing suits you?

– This is the worst possible approach. I do not set myself specific goals so as not to create additional reasons for excitement. I concentrate only on my performance, I just go out on the ice and do my job, enjoying the fact that I can be there, to show myself.

– You started skating at the age of four. How did this happen?

– I was small, but very mobile. The parents decided that something should be done with the child who cannot sit still. In addition, I was often sick, and the doctors were thinking about how to improve my health. There was a skating rink not far from the house, once my mother brought me there. Of course, no one thought about any career then, but it so happened that figure skating became my whole life. I can’t imagine doing something else. I need to be on the move all the time, so I am glad that I became an athlete.

– Do you need to invest a lot to reach a high level in figure skating?

– In the beginning, you have to pay for everything yourself: not only for skates, but also for costumes. Then, when you start to achieve some success, you are provided first with skates, then with outfits. First, the skates were provided to me by the owners of the rink, then by the federation, and now I have a sponsor who sends me everything: skates, clothing, protective equipment. Skaters make money not only from competitions, but also from performing in various shows. Perhaps everyone dreams of them, because this is both good money and a great experience.

– Almost three years ago you decided to play for Poland. How it was?

– There is such competition in Russia that some people end their careers at the age of 16-18. The same should have happened to me. I was told directly that this is already the end, I will no longer go to major competitions. But I continued to believe in myself and believe that I deserve a chance. In Russia, they didn’t want to give it to me, so I wrote to Marek Kaliszek, the chairman of the Polish Figure Skating Association, whom I met at the competition in Toruń. Thanks to him, we managed to settle all the formalities, so now I’m playing for Poland.

– How did Russia react to the fact that you changed the country?

– At first they tried to block my step. They knew that I was still a good athlete, and therefore I could become a competitor to girls playing for Russia. But when I started to apply for a residence permit in Poland, they could not do anything, although my decision, of course, did not make them happy.

– Did you have the opportunity to return to Russia if nothing happened in Poland?

– When I moved to Poland, I knew that either I would be able to carry out my plan, or figure skating would be over. I was in an optimistic mood, I kept repeating to myself: “How great, I will live in another country!” I was in seventh heaven, and my parents were crying, but they always supported me, knowing that figure skating is my whole life.

– So, we can say that Poland allowed you to start a new life in your career.

– Exactly. Poland gave me a huge chance, for which I am very grateful. I am very happy and feel better than ever. After all, it could happen that I would not have been on skates for two years, and now I am at the Olympics in Beijing. I knew that Poland would be the right choice, I felt that I would be in demand here. Feeling needed is perhaps the most important thing.

– You quickly mastered the Polish language. How did you teach him?

– Itself. First of all, when I was training in Canada. Every day before training, I sat in a cafe and crammed words. When I returned to Poland and began to speak, everyone was very surprised.

– To what extent do you feel connected with Poland?

– Recently I was in Italy and really missed Poland there. Returning, I feel that this is my home. I have a boyfriend and friends here that I love. In the future, I would rather live in Poland than in Russia.

– How did the Polish skaters receive you?

– Some were happy, some, perhaps, looked askance at the girl from Russia, perhaps wondering what my appearance would turn out to be, if I would become their rival. I could always rely on Natalia Kaliszek and Maxim Spodyrev. They supported me, helped, were always there. Thanks to them, I did not feel lonely, I owe a lot to them.

– At the beginning of our conversation, you said that getting to the Olympics is your first dream come true. What else is Katya Kurakova dreaming of?

– I dream of buying an apartment in Poland. Let it be small, but its own. Now I have to rent a house, so Katya dreams of a small apartment where she can arrange everything the way she likes.