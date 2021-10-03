Oprah Explains Why Harry and Meghan’s Interview Triggered the Bomb Effect | North America

USA, April 24, Federal Press. Famous TV presenter Oprah Winfrey commented on the interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the media. In a recent conversation with colleague Nancy Odell, she reflected on why the interview had such an effect.

“I know how to ask questions, and you [Нэнси] you know how to ask questions, we all know how to do our job, but what makes interviews powerful is when you have someone else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful as they are. ” – said Oprah.

According to Winfrey, the interview thundered not because she asked questions, but because “they answered the way they did it.”

The journalist said that she had not met Harry and Megan before the interview, but they corresponded a lot in preparation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted the interview to be as honest as possible.

According to Oprah, the interview was recorded for three hours and twenty minutes. She herself was not ready for Meghan to start a story about racism in the royal family. This is what shocked the 67-year-old American television star the most.

Oprah added that she asked the crew not to expand on what was said in the interview until the official release. Her entire team complied with this request, writes the Daily Mail.

The ad snippets were also chosen so as not to reveal major shocking details, Winfrey added.

Earlier, FederalPress wrote that the interview with Harry and Megan Oprah Winfrey came out on March 7th. The royal family did not approve of the act of the prince and his wife. It is believed that it was because of this interview that Meghan refused to attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

After the funeral ceremony, Princes William and Charles had a little talk with Harry. At the same time, the younger prince did not stay for the anniversary of Elizabeth II.

Photo: Cbs / Keystone Press Agency / globallookpress.com