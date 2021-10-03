Oprah Winfrey and Chris Evans uphold George Floyd’s jury decision

Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of African American George Floyd. He faces up to 40 years in prison, the sentence will be pronounced in June. Gazeta.Ru tells how Hollywood reacted to the jury’s decision.

TV presenter and producer Oprah Winfrey said she was relieved after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three criminal counts – second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree murder:

“I did not expect that I would cry with happiness at the moment of the announcement of the verdict. I am grateful to the witnesses and the jury. “

“The beginning … A small grain of hope for our future,” Mariah Carey wrote in turn on Twitter.

The singer also shared a tweet from former US President Barack Obama. Since the outbreak of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests, the politician has advocated a thorough investigation into the death of George Floyd. In his address, Obama praised the jury, but noted that one cannot be satisfied with what has already been achieved.

“The jury did the right thing today. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I [супруга Обамы] pray for loved ones Floyd. We express our support to all those who strive to guarantee every American full respect for his rights as a citizen, which was denied to George and many others, ”- said Obama.

Chris Evans, known for her role as Captain America, actress Viola Davis, Golden Globe nominee for Scandal Kerry Washington, singer Katy Perry and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart also expressed support for Floyd’s family.

“Justice. Passing my love on to George Floyd’s family and friends “

GUILTY !!!! As it should be !! Now …. Rest In Peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated. #SayHisName

“Guilty! And so it should have happened. Rest in peace, George Floyd. You and yours were rehabilitated today “

“He was found guilty. However, the struggle for justice does not end there. We still have a lot of work to do, there is still a fight ahead. But for now, please take care of yourself. My prayers and love to George’s family “

The presenter of the American program The Late Show Stephen Colbert (took part in the “Evening Urgant” in 2017) recalled that in the United States law enforcement officers systematically violate the rights of blacks.

“It’s hard to celebrate when the victim is dead. But there is a sense of relief that at least this injustice was not marked by indifference on the part of justice. The person faces responsibility, Colbert said in a statement published in the NY Times. “But achieving justice is a much more difficult task. Police oversight and systemic racism go hand in hand in America. I hope this is a step towards a future in which the police will be held accountable for their actions. “

Following Colbert, Whoopi Goldberg did not support the general jubilation over the Chauvin trial. “There are no winners here,” wrote the actress.

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake, in turn, noted that “in a huge series of injustices against the black community”, the trial of the police officer is the first step towards fixing the system.

“The work is not over yet. Much more families are waiting for justice, ”the artist emphasized.

Cardi B was laconic. “Historically,” the rapper responded on Twitter. Presenter Ellen DeGeneres said in a similar vein:

Singer Beyoncé urged fans to pray for Floyd’s family and for all blacks affected by the police.

“After so many years of faulty justice, today is a really good day. I call on everyone to pray for those close to George Floyd and for all families who yearn for justice for their loved ones who have become victims of years of inequality, ”the singer said in a statement posted on her official website.