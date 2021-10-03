Oprah Winfrey considering inviting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Emmy Awards

TV presenter Oprah Winfrey. The award ceremony will take place on September 19.

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is nominated for an International Television Emmy Award. Now the TV presenter will have to decide: will she call the Dukes of Sussex, as the people thanks to whom she received a resounding success, to the awards ceremony.

The fact is that the American Television Academy has limited the number of guests for the award. Applicants must decide how they will allocate their four tickets.

“For Harry and Meghan, this means Oprah, the star and production manager, has the final say. She faces a difficult choice, because there is a professional and personal list of people to invite, “- quotes the source Express.

The broadcaster that aired the Oprah Winfrey and now Emmy interviews may try to break the rules so the Dukes of Sussex can attend the ceremony. Their appearance will go a long way towards the broadcast, the source added. However, the move could spark a big wave of resentment among the other nominees, who painfully cut loved ones from the guest list.

The award ceremony will take place on September 19 in Los Angeles.