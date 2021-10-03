Oprah Winfrey on Meghan Markle’s interview

Legion-Media.ru American talk show host Oprah Winfrey said she was “surprised” by the public’s reaction to her interviews with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. We will remind, the revelations of the Sussex caused a real scandal – the duchess admitted that she suffered from suicidal thoughts, living at the palace, and the representatives of the royal family, according to her, showed racism. Harry supported his wife.

Oprah was also surprised by what she heard from the couple. According to her, she sent questions to the spouses in advance and expected them to “share the truth.” But, apparently, what she heard exceeded her expectations. Talking about the interview on Nancy O’Dell’s talkhoplive, Winfrey explained:

“I didn’t think there would be such a resonance, which has occurred and continues to this day. I have been preparing for a long time … Every time I interview someone about something significant, I first discuss everything with them. “