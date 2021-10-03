Orange manicure is the hit of the season and the most fashionable color that Kylie Jenner has already tried on

As it gets hotter outside, and quarantine restrictions still do not allow us to breathe deeply, we want only one thing from a manicure: a charge of optimism. In the colder season, the hands themselves reached for nude and even gloomy shades of varnish, but now you will not find excuses for the explosive color on the nails – the second month of summer must be met with enthusiasm and fully armed. That is why Kylie Jenner made her last manicure in tangerine – a bright jacket was decorated with massive drops, which your master, by the way, can repeat with a transparent gel polish.

Not ready for extension and a few hours in the master’s chair? We understand and advise you to choose a fashionable color varnish in order to repeat the manicure with your own hands. Orange is not as difficult to apply as, for example, contrasting white and black, with which any inaccuracy will be visible. By the way, matte, glossy and shimmery textures can be easily alternated on nails all summer depending on the mood, as well as the colors themselves – from light sunny to rich amber and even brick.

But of course, solid nail designs are just the tip of the iceberg. Orange patterns, rhinestones, gradient transitions between colors, sparkles, marble streaks, waves and stripes will make the manicure much more vivid and interesting. And orange looks complimentary not only with other colors, but also with any shape and length of nails. Below we have collected for you the best examples for inspiration that will make you remember the summer with a kind word, even on the hottest day.