Personal life of Tom Hanks, biography of Tom Hanks

“Oops! – this happened. I asked Rita if it was real with her, and then it was impossible to retreat. ” Their romance lasted three years, and all this time Tom was divorcing his wife. How many times he hated himself for this, how many times the five-year-old boy left by his mother screamed inside him! But there was no other way out, he and Rita should be together. And when Tom got divorced, it turned out that his love with Rita had other obstacles. At first, Tom was simply taken aback: what nonsense, the twentieth century is in the yard, what does it mean “accept Orthodoxy”?

But for Rita, her family was very important, with all its traditions and old way. The family was big, warm, everyone was constantly shouting, emotions were seething … Tom, who grew up in a completely different environment and for whom the family, to be honest, has never been a real value, suddenly understood everything. It turns out that there should be people in the world for whom you are the most important, and for you they are the most important in the world. This gives life a real meaning. Without a family, you are a lonely planet in cold space, and even if not a planet, a star, space is still cold! Then he will say: “It was in Rita’s Greek house with noisy gatherings and the ability to rejoice in simple things that I finally realized the beauty of the hearth.”